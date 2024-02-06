All sections
NewsAugust 10, 2023

Poplar Bluff police release more information on 2 recent shootings

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Poplar Bluff Police Department has released more information about a pair of shootings that occurred Friday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 7. The first shooting was called in at 5:36 p.m. Friday. According to police reports, officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Sanders Street for a report someone had been shot. ...

Daily American Republic

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Poplar Bluff Police Department has released more information about a pair of shootings that occurred Friday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 7.

The first shooting was called in at 5:36 p.m. Friday. According to police reports, officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Sanders Street for a report someone had been shot. An adult male, now identified as Devon Dennis, 34, of Poplar Bluff, had a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken from the scene by ambulance. Investigators attempted to speak with Dennis regarding the shooting, but he was reportedly uncooperative and refused to provide any information pertaining to the incident.

The second shooting happened during the early hours of Monday morning. Officers responded at 2:57 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 100 block of East Harper Street for a report someone had been shot. They found an adult male resident, Khallid Williams, 25, of Poplar Bluff with gunshot wounds to his chest. Williams was taken from the scene by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital, then flown elsewhere.

The victim and witnesses at the scene identified the suspected shooter as an acquaintance, now reported to be Karon Ransom, 18, of Poplar Bluff. The shooting also was allegedly the result of a verbal altercation between Williams and Ranson that escalated into violence.

Ransom is still at large. Police are asking that anyone with information as to his whereabouts contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

