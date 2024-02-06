Poplar Bluff police investigate alleged threats against medical center

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Poplar Bluff Police Department officers are investigating alleged threats made against the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center facility and/or staff Thursday, Oct. 20, Police Chief Mike McClain said.
"The hospital reported that they had received information of threats against their facility and/or their staff," McClain said. "Officers were dispatched and began an investigation. Patrol officers and detectives, with little to go on, began chasing leads in an attempt to locate the suspect."
Medical center director of marketing Nicole Neidenberg said, "We are grateful to local law enforcement for their timely response. Patient care is continuing without interruption."
At this point, the chief said, "The suspect has not been located. The threats haven't been substantiated and all we are able to go off of is hearsay. We have stepped up patrols in the area out of an abundance of caution."
