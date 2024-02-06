All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 21, 2022

Poplar Bluff police investigate alleged threats against medical center

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Poplar Bluff Police Department officers are investigating alleged threats made against the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center facility and/or staff Thursday, Oct. 20, Police Chief Mike McClain said. "The hospital reported that they had received information of threats against their facility and/or their staff," McClain said. ...

Daily American Republic

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Poplar Bluff Police Department officers are investigating alleged threats made against the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center facility and/or staff Thursday, Oct. 20, Police Chief Mike McClain said.

"The hospital reported that they had received information of threats against their facility and/or their staff," McClain said. "Officers were dispatched and began an investigation. Patrol officers and detectives, with little to go on, began chasing leads in an attempt to locate the suspect."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Medical center director of marketing Nicole Neidenberg said, "We are grateful to local law enforcement for their timely response. Patient care is continuing without interruption."

At this point, the chief said, "The suspect has not been located. The threats haven't been substantiated and all we are able to go off of is hearsay. We have stepped up patrols in the area out of an abundance of caution."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy