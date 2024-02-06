Poplar Bluff officials investigating shooting involving police officer

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Further details have emerged as the investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting last week.

An autopsy performed Friday, Feb. 10, revealed the subject, 30-year-old Michael R. Johnson of Poplar Bluff, had severe self-inflected injuries and his cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers said Monday, Feb. 13, he could not speak to the number of gunshots or self-inflicted cuts because the investigation is ongoing. Toxicology tests are now underway.

"Tox is pending. But due to his actions, it's believed he was under the influence of drugs," Akers said.

He added Johnson was not known to have a history of mental illness.

At 8:09 a.m. Feb. 7, Poplar Bluff police were dispatched to the 700 block of North 11th Street regarding a male subject walking in the area with blood on him. Officers reported they found Johnson walking in the 700 block of North 12th Street — a few blocks from Poplar Bluff Junior High School — covered in blood and holding what appeared to be a knife.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of state Highway Patrol reported the blood was Johnson's own.

"It was his blood. There was not anybody else associated with this incident," he said.

When officers made contact, Johnson began inflicting bodily harm to himself with the suspected knife before charging at the officers, who fired their weapons, according to reports. Johnson was pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.