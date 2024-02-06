Poplar Bluff names new police chief

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The City of Poplar Bluff today will swear in its first new police chief in 22 years.
City officials announced Friday that Mike McClain will take over the position of police chief.
He will be sworn in at 7 p.m. today during the City Council meeting in the City Council chambers at Black River Coliseum. A new deputy chief is expected to be named by the city at a later date.
"I am excited to have Chief McClain take over the reins of the Poplar Bluff Police Department following Chief (Danny) Whiteley's retirement," said Matt Winters, city manager. "McClain brings with him 27 years of service at the Poplar Bluff Police Department. "He has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities while serving as deputy chief and while serving as interim chief."
McClain, who was named deputy chief in 2019, has served as interim chief since Whiteley retired in September. McClain has very impressive qualifications and a passion for public safety, Winters said.
"He is respected by the members of the PBPD and by the other department heads within the city," he said.
McClain was first hired as a patrolman with the Poplar Bluff Police Department in March 1995 and has also held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
McClain said he is honored to have been given this opportunity and is looking forward to the future of the department.
"There are changes to be made and challenges to be addressed but I'm confident the department will continue to serve the city to the best of our ability," McClain said. "I feel the City of Poplar Bluff itself is continuing to grow and it is my hope that the police department will continue to grow as well, and not only growth in personnel but growth in the services we provide. We want to strive for perfection daily."
McClain has helped oversee the construction of a new police department at 911 Shelby Road and is overseeing the move to the facility.
Police services officially transferred to the facility last week.
"I'm very excited to see this finally come to fruition," McClain said. "It will take a week or two for us to get settled. We will be really excited to have dispatch under the same roof."
Technicians are expected to relocate 911 services Nov. 7.
"We expect to have them in-house and fully operational by the end of that week. It will be the last piece of the puzzle," he said.
The city expects to be able to continue 911 operations without interruption during the transfer, McClain said, but contingencies are in place for calls to temporarily be transferred to the Butler County 911 center if needed.
A Malden, Missouri, native, McClain is the son of Clarence and Linda McClain, who continue to live in Malden. His sister, Melinda Bewley, is a resident of Matthews, Missouri.
McClain lives in Poplar Bluff with his wife, Tricia, and has one daughter, Sarah Roberts, and three stepchildren, Madison, Emily and Kyle Copeland.
