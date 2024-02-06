Poplar Bluff names new police chief

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The City of Poplar Bluff today will swear in its first new police chief in 22 years.

City officials announced Friday that Mike McClain will take over the position of police chief.

He will be sworn in at 7 p.m. today during the City Council meeting in the City Council chambers at Black River Coliseum. A new deputy chief is expected to be named by the city at a later date.

"I am excited to have Chief McClain take over the reins of the Poplar Bluff Police Department following Chief (Danny) Whiteley's retirement," said Matt Winters, city manager. "McClain brings with him 27 years of service at the Poplar Bluff Police Department. "He has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities while serving as deputy chief and while serving as interim chief."

McClain, who was named deputy chief in 2019, has served as interim chief since Whiteley retired in September. McClain has very impressive qualifications and a passion for public safety, Winters said.

"He is respected by the members of the PBPD and by the other department heads within the city," he said.

McClain was first hired as a patrolman with the Poplar Bluff Police Department in March 1995 and has also held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

McClain said he is honored to have been given this opportunity and is looking forward to the future of the department.