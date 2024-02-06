Poplar Bluff manufacturer granted steel tariff exclusion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A nail manufacturing company highlighted in Missouri's last U.S. Senate race said Thursday that it can start increasing production after President Donald Trump's administration granted it tariff exclusions.

The exclusions will exempt Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based Mid-Continent Steel and Wire from paying 25 percent tariffs on most of the imported steel it uses. U.S. operations general manager Chris Pratt said business dropped 60 percent since the tariffs took effect in June 2018. The company applied for the exemptions that month.

"We can now methodically ramp up production levels, moving toward the growth path we were on before the tariffs went into effect," Pratt said in a statement.

Pratt said the company cut about 60 temporary jobs and more than 140 other workers left over concerns about job security and were not replaced. That dropped the manufacturing workforce to fewer than 300 at the plant in rural Butler County, where the unemployment rate is higher than the national average and the company is the area's second-largest employer.

The fate of the company became an issue in the 2018 Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley, who won the November election.

While McCaskill opposed the tariffs, Hawley said on the campaign trail he supported Trump's goal of getting tough with trading partners to obtain better deals for the U.S. and urged patience to see results from the negotiations.