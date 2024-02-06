All sections
NewsMarch 18, 2024
Poplar Bluff man shares Alzheimer's journey during event at the YMCA
Bobby Marshall of Poplar Bluff, center, speaks as his wife, Sandy, and Jeremy Koerber, community program director of the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri, listen Thursday, March 14, at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. Marshall shared his story of his Alzheimer's diagnosis, how he and his wife recognized the signs and sought help.
SIKESTON — In 2015, when Bobby Marshall was 55 years old, he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. The disease has altered the way he and his wife, Sandy, live their lives.

The Poplar Bluff couple shared the story of their journey to diagnosis during a special presentation Thursday, March 14, at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston.

Marshall grew up in Fisk, and graduated from Twin Rivers High School in Broseley. He then joined the Navy, where he met his wife.

Marshall said he and Sandy married and left the military in 1994, and returned to Fisk to raise their children. After returning home, he and his wife attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in education and his wife obtained a degree in biology. Shortly after, the couple relocated to Florida for a teaching job.

Marshall, now 64, said that last summer he and his wife decided to return to Missouri to spend the rest of his life near family after 18 years in Florida.

Marshall said that prior to his diagnosis, he began having difficulty remembering his students' names in class.

"One of the first signs was when I started having trouble with the names of my students," Marshall said. "I had these kids since ninth grade, and one day I just started calling them something else, and they kind of looked at me."

Marshall said he didn't give it much thought at the time, but it kept happening.

"Then the next day, I would go into class and I started teaching a lesson I did the day before," Marshall said.

Marshall added that during this time, his wife's father was diagnosed with the disease and died a few months later.

"After Sandy's dad had passed, her mom got to talking to us about something Sandy's dad had been doing in his 50s," Marshall said. "And some of those things kind of rang a bell."

Marshall said not long after, he was able to fill out a packet from the memory care center at the University of South Florida to establish a baseline.

"We sent the packet in and got accepted, so we went and got some testing done, and the MRI I got showed there were a couple spots on my brain, very early on, that were possibly related to some form of dementia," Marshall said. "And it was Alzheimer's."

Marshall and his wife said they believe they were fortunate to find out so early. Marshall thinks it is a good idea for people to get a test because the earlier it is detected, the better.

"You know, there are certain ages where people go get a colonoscopy or a breast exam, so why not do something for a screening for Alzheimer's?" Marshall said. "People think someone with Alzheimer's is someone who is 80 years old in a nursing home, and a lot of them are in the later stages, but if you can catch it early like we did, it really helps."

According to Marshall, his lifestyle began to change significantly. He began eating more protein in the morning, getting more sleep and switching to a Mediterranean-style diet.

"We just started to change that lifestyle and I started trying to be more active," Marshall said.

Marshall and his wife discussed some of the things they did to help themselves after learning about his disease.

"Within days, I had him make a list of things," Sandy Marshall said. "For when he can't remember, I had him make a list of things he wants and doesn't want."

Marshall said while he and his wife were in the Navy, they both had a medical background, which helped them as well.

"Another thing was that we just researched, and I made sure to have a positive attitude," Marshall said.

Marshall added that he did not keep his disease a secret from his students, and he praised them for their support.

"My students were amazing," Marshall said.

His wife agreed.

"At the Alzheimer's walks we had, the students showed up," Sandy Marshall said. "There would be 100 students that would come and walk with us. We have pictures of students who had graduated and came to walk with their own children."

Sandy Marshall added that the students would organize car washes to raise funds for them.

One thing Marshall and his wife have done since the beginning is maintain a positive attitude and not give up. They said maintaining a positive attitude and being self-aware can go a long way.

"Don't give up," Marshall said. "I don't care if you get tested early or later, have a positive attitude if you do get it and fight it."

Form more information about Alzheimer's disease and dementia, as well as to identify warning signs, visit the Alzheimer's Association website at https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs.

Contact the Newsroom
Contact the Editor
