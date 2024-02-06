Poplar Bluff man shares Alzheimer's journey during event at the YMCA

SIKESTON — In 2015, when Bobby Marshall was 55 years old, he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. The disease has altered the way he and his wife, Sandy, live their lives.

The Poplar Bluff couple shared the story of their journey to diagnosis during a special presentation Thursday, March 14, at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston.

Marshall grew up in Fisk, and graduated from Twin Rivers High School in Broseley. He then joined the Navy, where he met his wife.

Marshall said he and Sandy married and left the military in 1994, and returned to Fisk to raise their children. After returning home, he and his wife attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in education and his wife obtained a degree in biology. Shortly after, the couple relocated to Florida for a teaching job.

Marshall, now 64, said that last summer he and his wife decided to return to Missouri to spend the rest of his life near family after 18 years in Florida.

Marshall said that prior to his diagnosis, he began having difficulty remembering his students' names in class.

"One of the first signs was when I started having trouble with the names of my students," Marshall said. "I had these kids since ninth grade, and one day I just started calling them something else, and they kind of looked at me."

Marshall said he didn't give it much thought at the time, but it kept happening.

"Then the next day, I would go into class and I started teaching a lesson I did the day before," Marshall said.

Marshall added that during this time, his wife's father was diagnosed with the disease and died a few months later.

"After Sandy's dad had passed, her mom got to talking to us about something Sandy's dad had been doing in his 50s," Marshall said. "And some of those things kind of rang a bell."

Marshall said not long after, he was able to fill out a packet from the memory care center at the University of South Florida to establish a baseline.

"We sent the packet in and got accepted, so we went and got some testing done, and the MRI I got showed there were a couple spots on my brain, very early on, that were possibly related to some form of dementia," Marshall said. "And it was Alzheimer's."

Marshall and his wife said they believe they were fortunate to find out so early. Marshall thinks it is a good idea for people to get a test because the earlier it is detected, the better.