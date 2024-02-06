Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug charge

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine.
A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for Joshua Forbes, 31.
On six occasions from June to August, Forbes sold the drug and sent other people to sell the drug to a member of Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. The drugs totaled 450 grams of meth and 14 grams of cocaine.
Forbes pleaded guilty in January to three counts of distributing meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute the drug.
At the time of the drug sales, he was on supervised release from an earlier heroin distribution case. Limbaugh sentenced him to an additional two years in prison for violating that release.
The task force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Poplar Bluff Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.
