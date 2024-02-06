Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug charge

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for Joshua Forbes, 31.

On six occasions from June to August, Forbes sold the drug and sent other people to sell the drug to a member of Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. The drugs totaled 450 grams of meth and 14 grams of cocaine.