Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug charge

Upon being located by the officer, Hamilton admitted to possessing methamphetamine and revealed he had recently been released from prison. He was found with approximately 48 grams, or 1.7 ounces, of methamphetamine. Hamilton disclosed that an acquaintance had given him 2 ounces of meth to sell, from which he had already used some.

Hamilton's sentencing was influenced by his status as a "career offender", a designation applied due to his at least two prior felony convictions involving either a crime of violence or a drug offense. This status typically results in harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.