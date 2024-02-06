All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 26, 2021

Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison in firearms case

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Tyler Scott Wangler of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to 102 months in prison Tuesday. The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Court documents reflect a law enforcement officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle Wangler was driving last September in Reynolds County, Missouri. ...

Southeast Missourian

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Tyler Scott Wangler of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to 102 months in prison Tuesday.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Court documents reflect a law enforcement officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle Wangler was driving last September in Reynolds County, Missouri. Wangler refused to pull over and instead led the officer on a high-speed pursuit. During the pursuit, Wangler reached speeds of up to 115 mph before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Wangler then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but he was apprehended a short time later. Two loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistols were recovered from the wrecked vehicle.

Thie case was investigated by Reynolds County Sheriff's Office, Poplar Bluff Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy