Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison in firearms case

Court documents reflect a law enforcement officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle Wangler was driving last September in Reynolds County, Missouri. Wangler refused to pull over and instead led the officer on a high-speed pursuit. During the pursuit, Wangler reached speeds of up to 115 mph before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Wangler then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but he was apprehended a short time later. Two loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistols were recovered from the wrecked vehicle.

Thie case was investigated by Reynolds County Sheriff's Office, Poplar Bluff Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution.