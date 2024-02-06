Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 fires

U.S. Forest Service personnel investigated the fires. During a voluntary interview at his home, according to the release, Gambling admitted setting the fires.

Sentencing is set for Friday, May 24. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Gambling has agreed to pay restitution of $66,000.

Christopher Shelton, assistant U.S. attorney, is prosecuting the case in federal court in Cape Girardeau