Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to murder in Bollinger County attack

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man, with his jury trial looming, pleaded guilty to several felonies, including murder, in connection with a 2015 attack at a Bollinger County home.

William Anthony Pickard pleaded guilty to the Class A felonies of second-degree murder and first-degree assault and the unclassified felony of armed criminal action before Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis, according to docket entries on Casenet.

The 34-year-old entered his plea Thursday after the state filed amended charges in Bollinger County, Missouri, Circuit Court.

Authorities said Pickard killed Joshua A. Sharar on Aug. 28, 2015, by shooting him with a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol and stabbing him.

The amended charges stated Pickard also shot and stabbed Vickie M. Williams several times, and such conduct was a “substantial step” toward attempting to kill her and caused her serious physical injury.

Pickard was supposed to stand trial later this month on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and the Class C felony of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

After accepting Pickard’s plea, Lewis set sentencing for Aug. 3.