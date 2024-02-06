Poplar Bluff man injured in motorcycle wreck

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Advance, Missouri, on Monday morning.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Travis Fox, 20, was eastbound on Route C on a 2017 Honda CBR300 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
He sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.