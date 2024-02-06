Poplar Bluff man gets six years for drug, weapons offenses

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday on multiple drug distribution and weapon offenses.
Payten James O'Neil Ice, 20, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. to 72 months on three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as the felonies of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Ice reportedly was stopped by law enforcement three times in a seven-month period, and found to be in possession of narcotics all three times, as well as a weapon twice.
Upon Ice's release from prison, he will be placed on a three-year period of supervised release.
With his December plea, Ice admitted on Sept. 19, 2018, Poplar Bluff police officers responded to a call of an individual matching Ice's description who was pointing a gun at people.
Officers contacted Ice, and he was found in possession of approximately three grams of methamphetamine, which he intended to distribute to others, $206 in cash, and a 9 mm pistol.
Ice reportedly possessed the pistol in furtherance of his methamphetamine trafficking, and admitted to the investigating officers he had pointed the gun at people.
On Dec. 26, 2018, Ice reportedly sold methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement.
Later that day, in Poplar Bluff, Ice was in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers.
Ice reportedly was searched, and officers located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine in Ice's pants pocket and a set of digital scales.
On March 3, 2019, Ice was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, and was again found in possession of a firearm and more than two grams of methamphetamine.
