Poplar Bluff man gets six years for drug, weapons offenses

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday on multiple drug distribution and weapon offenses.

Payten James O'Neil Ice, 20, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. to 72 months on three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as the felonies of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ice reportedly was stopped by law enforcement three times in a seven-month period, and found to be in possession of narcotics all three times, as well as a weapon twice.

Upon Ice's release from prison, he will be placed on a three-year period of supervised release.

With his December plea, Ice admitted on Sept. 19, 2018, Poplar Bluff police officers responded to a call of an individual matching Ice's description who was pointing a gun at people.