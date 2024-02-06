A Butler County, Missouri, jury took fewer than 45 minutes Thursday afternoon to acquit a man of murdering his former brother-in-law, who he had shot on the steps of a local mental health facility.

The jury found Eddie Joseph Skorcz not guilty of felony second-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in connection to the October 2015 death of Mitchell Dugger at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health.

By acquitting him, the jury found the 60-year-old Skorcz shot Dugger in self defense.

During the two-day trial, the jury heard testimony from nine witnesses, including Skorcz, who testified on his own behalf.

"I think the jury listened to the evidence," Skorcz's attorney, Dan Moore said. "It's pretty much undisputed this was self defense."