A Butler County, Missouri, jury took fewer than 45 minutes Thursday afternoon to acquit a man of murdering his former brother-in-law, who he had shot on the steps of a local mental health facility.
The jury found Eddie Joseph Skorcz not guilty of felony second-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in connection to the October 2015 death of Mitchell Dugger at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health.
By acquitting him, the jury found the 60-year-old Skorcz shot Dugger in self defense.
During the two-day trial, the jury heard testimony from nine witnesses, including Skorcz, who testified on his own behalf.
ï¿½I think the jury listened to the evidence,ï¿½ Skorczï¿½s attorney, Dan Moore said. ï¿½Itï¿½s pretty much undisputed this was self defense.ï¿½
Butler County assistant prosecuting attorney Paul Oesterreicher said this was a ï¿½hard decision for the jury to make based on the facts of the situation.ï¿½
Skorcz and Dugger were in an altercation Oct. 14, 2015, at the medical center. Skorcz shot Dugger during what authorities had described as an ongoing domestic dispute among family members that escalated in the parking lot area.
Skorcz and his son Jarred ï¿½Blakeï¿½ Skorcz were at the medical center to visit Sonya Dugger, Eddie Skorczï¿½s sister-in-law, when they were approached by Mitchell Dugger, Sonya Duggerï¿½s ex-husband; his son, Jacob Dugger; and his father, John Dugger. The Skorczes testified Mitchell Dugger shoved and beat Eddie Skorcz, which led to the shooting.
During testimony, Eddie Skorcz confirmed Jacob Dugger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him, which is pending.
Pertinent address:
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health, Poplar Bluff, Mo.
