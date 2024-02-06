Poplar Bluff man dies in fire after rescue attempt; arson suspected

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Police said a man died as the result of an arson, and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore said Tommy Eugene Younger, 57, died at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters tried to rescue Younger, but had trouble moving the man, who weighed about 400 pounds.

Tara Maxfield, 41, was arrested after an investigation. She was booked at the Butler County Jail after police officials said she admitted to setting the fire.

A neighbor across the street from 712 Poplar St. reported a fire there at 11:43 a.m. Sunday, Poplar Bluff fire chief Ralph Stucker said.

He said firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire on the front porch.

Two occupants -- Paul E. Boyer, 50, and Tony Lee Frymire, 56 -- got out. Stucker said at least one man had jumped from a window. Both were out of the structure upon the fire department's arrival.

"Right off the bat, we knew we had a victim in the house," Stucker said. "When the first truck pulled up, they had to knock the fire down and start doing the search."

Stucker said the house had only one entrance, on the front porch.

"One of the members tried to start bringing him out; an additional guy got to him," Stucker said of firefighters' efforts. "Then they got midway of the house, three more of us" went in to help.