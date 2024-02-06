Poplar Bluff man dies in fire after rescue attempt; arson suspected

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Police said a man died as the result of an arson, and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Butler County Coroner Andy Moore said Tommy Eugene Younger, 57, died at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Firefighters tried to rescue Younger, but had trouble moving the man, who weighed about 400 pounds.
Tara Maxfield, 41, was arrested after an investigation. She was booked at the Butler County Jail after police officials said she admitted to setting the fire.
A neighbor across the street from 712 Poplar St. reported a fire there at 11:43 a.m. Sunday, Poplar Bluff fire chief Ralph Stucker said.
He said firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire on the front porch.
Two occupants -- Paul E. Boyer, 50, and Tony Lee Frymire, 56 -- got out. Stucker said at least one man had jumped from a window. Both were out of the structure upon the fire department's arrival.
"Right off the bat, we knew we had a victim in the house," Stucker said. "When the first truck pulled up, they had to knock the fire down and start doing the search."
Stucker said the house had only one entrance, on the front porch.
"One of the members tried to start bringing him out; an additional guy got to him," Stucker said of firefighters' efforts. "Then they got midway of the house, three more of us" went in to help.
"He was a very large individual," said Stucker, who said it appeared Younger was trying to make his way to a bathroom in the back portion of his apartment.
When battalion chief David Dudley initially found Younger, he thought the man was making noises, Stucker said.
"While we were trying to get him out of the house, there were a couple of times he moved, but it's hard to tell," given the conditions, Stucker said.
As the firefighters tried to remove Younger, Stucker said, the fire spread to the roof.
"The fire was extending upstairs ... as we were bringing him out ... you could see embers on the ground," Stucker said.
He said emergency-medical personnel were waiting at the front door with a stretcher.
Stucker indicated Younger went into cardiac arrest in the back of the ambulance as firefighters resumed fighting the fire, Stucker said.
The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate. The fire was found to have been intentionally set and appeared to have started in the front-porch area.
The Butler County/Poplar Bluff Major Case Squad was activated to investigate.
An autopsy, Moore said, was scheduled to be performed Wednesday on Younger by Dr. Russell Deidiker at a Farmington, Missouri, hospital.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.