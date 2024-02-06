All sections
NewsMay 5, 2022
Poplar Bluff man charged in Oran woman's death
A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man has been charged with a felony relating to a March crash in which an Oran, Missouri, woman died. State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Harvey Jacobs, 38, on Wednesday in connection with the death of Terry Gramlisch, 48, who died in a three-vehicle crash March 24 near Dutchtown...
Southeast Missourian/Standard Democrat

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man has been charged with a felony relating to a March crash in which an Oran, Missouri, woman died.

State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Harvey Jacobs, 38, on Wednesday in connection with the death of Terry Gramlisch, 48, who died in a three-vehicle crash March 24 near Dutchtown.

According to a Patrol report, Jacobs was eastbound on Route AB east of Dutchtown when the vehicle he was driving struck the westbound vehicle operated by a 16-year-old from Advance, Missouri, traveling in the opposite lane. Jacobs's vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the westbound vehicle driven by Gramlisch.

Jacobs sustained serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Jacobs has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated/death of another not a passenger.

Local News
