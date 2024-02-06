Poplar Bluff man charged in Oran woman's death

According to a Patrol report, Jacobs was eastbound on Route AB east of Dutchtown when the vehicle he was driving struck the westbound vehicle operated by a 16-year-old from Advance, Missouri, traveling in the opposite lane. Jacobs's vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the westbound vehicle driven by Gramlisch.

Jacobs sustained serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Jacobs has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated/death of another not a passenger.