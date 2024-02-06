Poplar Bluff man arrested in Cape County

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday for an alleged felony.
A state Highway Patrol report said Andrew Haddock, 41, was arrested for alleged felony driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
