Poplar Bluff crash kills one

A Doniphan, Missouri, man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Poplar Bluff, Missouri,
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Barry Johnson, 69, was northbound, in the wrong lane, on U.S. 67 south of Poplar Bluff in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck a 2000 Nissan XTerra driven by Amy Swofford, 40, of Harviell, Missouri, head on.
Johnson was pronounced dead at a Poplar Bluff hospital.
Swofford sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.
