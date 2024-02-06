All sections
NewsMay 26, 2021

Poplar Bluff crash kills one

A Doniphan, Missouri, man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Poplar Bluff, Missouri, A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Barry Johnson, 69, was northbound, in the wrong lane, on U.S. 67 south of Poplar Bluff in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck a 2000 Nissan XTerra driven by Amy Swofford, 40, of Harviell, Missouri, head on...

Southeast Missourian

A Doniphan, Missouri, man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Poplar Bluff, Missouri,

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Barry Johnson, 69, was northbound, in the wrong lane, on U.S. 67 south of Poplar Bluff in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck a 2000 Nissan XTerra driven by Amy Swofford, 40, of Harviell, Missouri, head on.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Swofford sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Local News

