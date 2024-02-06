Poplar Bluff city official accused of teasing co-worker with gun

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A city official in Poplar Bluff faces criminal charges for allegedly pumping a shotgun to tease a liberal co-worker.

Poplar Bluff Streets superintendent Denis Kearbey, 53, is charged with the unlawful use of a weapon and is free on $25,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty Monday.

In a probable-cause statement, the Missouri State Highway Patrol alleges Kearbey brought a short-barrel shotgun to the clerk's office Sept. 12, pumped it several times and asked whether the female clerk was scared.

Kearbey initially denied he took a gun to the office, the highway patrol said. But troopers were granted a search warrant and found a short-barrel shotgun under a bed in his home, trooper Matthew B. Foster wrote.