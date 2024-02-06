Poplar Bluff city official accused of teasing co-worker with gun

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A city official in Poplar Bluff faces criminal charges for allegedly pumping a shotgun to tease a liberal co-worker.
Poplar Bluff Streets superintendent Denis Kearbey, 53, is charged with the unlawful use of a weapon and is free on $25,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty Monday.
In a probable-cause statement, the Missouri State Highway Patrol alleges Kearbey brought a short-barrel shotgun to the clerk's office Sept. 12, pumped it several times and asked whether the female clerk was scared.
Kearbey initially denied he took a gun to the office, the highway patrol said. But troopers were granted a search warrant and found a short-barrel shotgun under a bed in his home, trooper Matthew B. Foster wrote.
Later, in an interview with troopers, Kearbey "stated he did take the firearm into the office and was teasing (the clerk) about being a liberal," Foster wrote. Kearbey told the troopers he never threatened anyone with the gun.
Kearbey's attorney, Daniel Moore, said Wednesday that Kearbey has a right to carry a firearm and denies any wrongdoing.
"Fortunately, the Second Amendment gives you quite a bit of protection," Moore said.
Pertinent address:
Poplar Bluff, Mo.
