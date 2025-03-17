The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating tornado that struck the area, leaving the future of the school uncertain. Classes have been cancelled for the district for Monday as this assessment and clean up process continue, with a strong likelihood of closure extending through next week.

The tornado caused severe damage to the kindergarten center, which appears to have suffered a total loss, Dr. Aaron Cornman said in a letter to parents Sunday. This has left the community and school officials working to assess the damage and plan for the future of the students and staff.

Structural Assessment and Cleanup Efforts

An outside agency conducted a structural assessment and visual analysis of the kindergarten center to determine its safety for occupancy.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, confirmation was received that the building is safe for cleanup efforts to begin, Cornman said. The custodial and maintenance staff have already started removing loose and free-hanging items that pose safety concerns. This process is expected to continue through at least tomorrow.