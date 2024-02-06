Poplar Bluff airport to close temporarily for major overhaul

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will close to all fixed-wing aircraft beginning Wednesday so much-needed repairs can be made to the aging runway.

"The asphalt runway is literally crumbling away, and the decision was made by the {Federal Aviation Administration}, {Missouri Department of Transportation} and the city to invest in the airport's future," airport manager Gary Pride said.

The construction project "will completely replace the current runway with high-strength concrete," he said.

The approximately 40 aircraft based at the airport, Pride said, will be shuffled to neighboring airports during the closure.

Helicopters utilizing the ramp will be allowed to continue operations during the shutdown, he said.

A small, fixed-wing aircraft lands at the Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport. Beginning Wednesday, air traffic at the facility will be restricted as a new runway is constructed. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

"This is a disruption to the daily business aircraft, but they understand the improvement had to be done," Pride said.

In recent years, he noted, more and more large aircraft have tried to utilize the airport, but the condition of the asphalt runway hasn't allowed them to.