Outpouring is the word volunteers used to describe community response to the pop-up homeless shelter at St. James A.M.E. Church in Cape Girardeau.

The church opened its doors Thursday, offering a warm place to wait out brutal weather conditions, along with a hot breakfast. With more donations coming in every hour, the volunteer staff has been able to provide guests with three meals a day, along with necessity items such as gloves, volunteer organizer Tamara Zellars Buck said.

Zellars Buck said the shelter's goal is to remain open through Wednesday, when above-freezing temperatures are expected to return.

"This is the kind of thing that shows what churches are supposed to be doing; what Christians are supposed to be doing," Zellars Buck said. "And it's happening. It's amazing how this community has pulled together in two days."

Zellars-Buck said fear and mistrust might be the reason why more of Cape Girardeau's 63 city-reported homeless people have not sought shelter at St. James A.M.E., 516 North St.

Sandwiches and bottled water sit out for guests at a homeless shelter in St. James A.M.E. Church on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"People are afraid of being churched or preached at," she said. "We're focusing on meeting the immediate needs of food and shelter. The fact that the first night we had one guest and the second night there was five demonstrates that there's a need."

There were five guests staying at the shelter Saturday, but volunteers said they expect that number to double by nightfall. One guest, Tommy Clark, said he plans to join the volunteers Saturday night when they seek out potential guests and make the case for them to come to the shelter.

"I was out there," Clark said. "I was wet and I was cold. So I can tell them from personal experience: These people are good people and they're here to help you in any way they can."