December 7, 2021

Poore named as Jackson city attorney

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Curtis O. Poore
Curtis O. Poore

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday named former Assistant U.S. Attorney Curtis O. Poore, a one-time Jackson alderman and municipal judge and a 1987 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, as city attorney effective Jan. 1.

Poore succeeds city attorney Tom Ludwig, who has retired after serving in the role since 2001.

Poore, a partner in The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, earned his juris doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia Law School.

Resume abstract

  • Specializes in criminal defense, personal injury and civil litigation.
  • Named to POWER 30 list denoting him as one of the 30 most powerful attorneys in white-collar criminal defense for Missouri.
  • Appointed in 2020 by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Sentencing Advisory Commission.
  • Served as an adjunct instructor teaching constitutional law and criminal law and procedure.
  • Holds an AV Peer Review rating from the Martindale-Hubbell Law Director.

Poore's Limbaugh Firm bio page said he has been a Sunday school teacher for more than 20 years and serves as a deacon and leadership team member in his church.

Local News
