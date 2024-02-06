Poore named as Jackson city attorney

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday named former Assistant U.S. Attorney Curtis O. Poore, a one-time Jackson alderman and municipal judge and a 1987 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, as city attorney effective Jan. 1.

Poore succeeds city attorney Tom Ludwig, who has retired after serving in the role since 2001.

Poore, a partner in The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, earned his juris doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia Law School.