Poore named as Jackson city attorney

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday named former Assistant U.S. Attorney Curtis O. Poore, a one-time Jackson alderman and municipal judge and a 1987 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, as city attorney effective Jan. 1.
Poore succeeds city attorney Tom Ludwig, who has retired after serving in the role since 2001.
Poore, a partner in The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, earned his juris doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia Law School.
Poore's Limbaugh Firm bio page said he has been a Sunday school teacher for more than 20 years and serves as a deacon and leadership team member in his church.
