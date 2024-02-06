Parks and Recreation officials presented members of the Cape Girardeau City Council with updated plans to renovate Central Municipal Pool and build a new leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night.

In its current form, the proposed aquatics project would cost the city about $200,000 more in annual operational costs than those at its current facilities.

Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones opened the presentation by noting the current proposal is only a draft with numbers based on at least three consultant studies and several committees, which analyzed a variety of options for local aquatic facilities.

Jones said a minimum of five meetings have been held in recent months, in addition to an abundance of communications regarding the project and a Feb. 24 presentation to the Cape Girardeau School Board.

The numbers presented by Jones, with assistance from recreation division manager Penny Williams, were consistent with those previously presented to the school board.

The parks officials reminded council members of the figures being “conservative estimates” in regards to the proposed aquatic facilities’ potential revenue, and noted some of the proposed increases in expenditures would be unavoidable due to looming minimum wage increases.

In its current form, Jones said, the proposed plan would ideally begin with the school district moving forward with the Jefferson leisure pool facility designs by the fall of this year with a potential timeline for completion in 2021.

Renovations to the Central Municipal Pool could move forward once construction of the Jefferson facility is completed, Jones said.