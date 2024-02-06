Pooches and pucks: Hockey tourney to benefit Humane Society

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is teaming up with a local hockey group, Cape Area Hockey, for its first sports-themed fundraiser and sheltered pet adoption event, Pucks 4 Paws.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Area Hockey introduced the idea for the event, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

"The Cape Area Hockey team approached us and wanted to do something to help support us and the team," she said. "Our development director, Jennifer Sokolowski, wanted to do a joint effort."

Rob Kearns of Cape Area Hockey said he was trying to figure out a way for the 5-year-old Cape Area Hockey organization to grow within the community, which sparked the idea for a partnership with Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Kearns said he and one of his sons have volunteered at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, so he wanted to do something to help the organization as well as increase Cape Area Hockey's footprint within the community.

"Our youngest player is 15," he said of the 37 participants. "Our oldest player is almost 60. We have quite the wide range in age, but we also have a very wide range in skill."

He said several of the players include law enforcement, local business owners, teachers and students.