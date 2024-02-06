Pooches and pucks: Hockey tourney to benefit Humane Society

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is teaming up with a local hockey group, Cape Area Hockey, for its first sports-themed fundraiser and sheltered pet adoption event, Pucks 4 Paws.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Area Hockey introduced the idea for the event, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
"The Cape Area Hockey team approached us and wanted to do something to help support us and the team," she said. "Our development director, Jennifer Sokolowski, wanted to do a joint effort."
Rob Kearns of Cape Area Hockey said he was trying to figure out a way for the 5-year-old Cape Area Hockey organization to grow within the community, which sparked the idea for a partnership with Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
Kearns said he and one of his sons have volunteered at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, so he wanted to do something to help the organization as well as increase Cape Area Hockey's footprint within the community.
"Our youngest player is 15," he said of the 37 participants. "Our oldest player is almost 60. We have quite the wide range in age, but we also have a very wide range in skill."
He said several of the players include law enforcement, local business owners, teachers and students.
Kearns said partnering with the Humane Society was "just something that felt right."
Along with the four-team roller hockey tournament, the Humane Society will have mobile adoption available. Adoption will take place in the front lobby of the Arena Building.
Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 will be present with a food truck, and a portion of food sales will benefit Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
Poston said some of the Humane Society's available canines will be present and "showcased," offering an opportunity to be seen by people who maybe don't frequent the shelter.
"We want to be supportive of the other organizations within our community, and of course puppies are a big draw," Poston added.
The event is free to attend, and more information can be found on Facebook.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
