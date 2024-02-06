Polling change made for voters in some areas

Cape Girardeau County residents in the Brown Owl Precinct who typically vote at the Missouri Conservation Department office and those in Cape Girardeau's 4C Precinct who vote at St. Andrew Lutheran Church should note changes in their polling places for Tuesday's municipal election.

The Brown Owl Precinct polling place has been moved to the Cape Girardeau County Administration building, 1 Barton Square, Jackson. They may also vote at the County Clerk Satellite Office, 2311 Bloomfield Road, Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau.