The 2016 presidential election cycle set people talking. Some conversations were about race and gender. Others focused on health care or international trade agreements.

But the conversation between Matt Clements and his younger brother Jon was about opportunity.

“Matt and I were talking about it and [realized] there’s going to be a real clear-cut set of companies who are going to benefit if Donald Trump gets in the White House and vice versa if Hillary Clinton gets in the White House,” Jon explained. “Why is no one building these portfolios for everyday investors to utilize?”

So the brothers — both Notre Dame Regional High School and University of Missouri-Columbia grads — built EventShares to offer actively managed, exchange-traded funds.

“[It’s] similar to a mutual fund,” Matt said. “Think of it as a basket of just stocks. You put IBM in there, you put Coca-Cola in there, you put any type of stock you can think of in there, and then it itself trades based on the underlying value of those stocks. So it should be, if it’s trading correctly, at the net asset value ... so if Coca-Cola is up big one day, the ETF should be up big as well.”

The brothers had noticed an increased interest in so-called “thematic investing.”

“People want to invest behind different ideas or different beliefs or sectors or thoughts,” Jon said. “And nobody had really ever brought a political thematic investment product to the marketplace.”

So they introduced EventShares Republican Policies Fund and EventShares Democratic Policies Fund (ticker symbols GOP and DEMS, respectively), as well as the tactical tax policy ETF EventShares U.S. Tax Reform Fund (TAXR).

The Republican-focused ETF portfolio comprises of stocks that stand to gain from conventional Republican policy aims, and vice versa for the Democratic-focused ETF.

Matt used Kansas City Southern, a Kansas City-based railroad, to illustrate the principle.