Political signs reported stolen in Cape

The chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, Matt Henson, said he has received reports of Trump-Pence yard placards being stolen.
“In the last week, three 4-by-8 signs have been taken, including two along Kingshighway,” Henson said.
“The trend is starting now that political tensions are rising,” he said, noting as of Friday there are 39 days left before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“With the upcoming debate Tuesday and the Supreme Court pick looming, people are becoming impassioned,” Henson said.
Linda Sanders, vice chairwoman of Cape Girardeau County Democrats, said she has been made aware of one stolen Biden-Harris sign along Hopper Road.
Both Henson and Sanders agree the pilfering may very well be pranks by children.
Sanders, a one-time candidate herself, said she unfortunately is no stranger to election mischief.
“In the past, political signs have had eggs thrown on them and notes put on them — even set on fire,” Sanders said.
Henson said he remembers calmer days when it came to elections.
“I would hope there would be a sense of respect and decorum,” he said, bemoaning the tensions between the two main political parties.
Sanders agreed.
“I remember a more respectful day (between the parties), but that’s been over 50 years ago,” she said.
Sanders said honesty is the best policy.
“Trying to win dishonestly isn’t winning,” she said, noting any sense of “euphoria” is eliminated by behaving badly.
