Political signs reported stolen in Cape

The chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, Matt Henson, said he has received reports of Trump-Pence yard placards being stolen.

“In the last week, three 4-by-8 signs have been taken, including two along Kingshighway,” Henson said.

“The trend is starting now that political tensions are rising,” he said, noting as of Friday there are 39 days left before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“With the upcoming debate Tuesday and the Supreme Court pick looming, people are becoming impassioned,” Henson said.

Linda Sanders, vice chairwoman of Cape Girardeau County Democrats, said she has been made aware of one stolen Biden-Harris sign along Hopper Road.

Both Henson and Sanders agree the pilfering may very well be pranks by children.

Sanders, a one-time candidate herself, said she unfortunately is no stranger to election mischief.