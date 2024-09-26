Political donors among Missouri governor's appointees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a couple of business executives who gave tens of thousands of dollars to his campaign to serve on the state Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

The appointees announced this week were among several who had donated to the Republican's 2016 gubernatorial campaign in which he ran as an outsider pledging to shake up the political establishment. Previous Democratic and Republican governors also have tapped their donors to serve on state boards and commissions.

The biggest donor is Investa Management owner Carl Bolm, who gave Greitens' campaign $75,000. Greitens appointed him to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. He also picked Bobby Robertson, CEO of Omnigo Software and chairman of the board of HEALTHCAREFirst, a health-care software technology company. Robertson donated $20,000 to Greitens' campaign from 2015 to 2016, and he gave it another $1,300 in April.

At least four other appointees Greitens named Wednesday also contributed to his campaign.

Asked whether the donations influenced the appointments, Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, told The Association Press, "no, it would be about their qualifications."

Greitens is hardly the first governor to appoint donors to state boards and commissions.