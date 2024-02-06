Political consultant David Barklage indicted on tax charge

David Barklage, a political consultant and lobbyist whose clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government, has been indicted on a felony tax charge.

The indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28 and unsealed Thursday alleges Barklage of Cape Girardeau failed to report $443,633 in income from 2012 through 2014. As a result, according to the indictment, he failed to pay $151,843 in taxes.

A statement from the law firm representing Barklage — Wampler & Passanise Law Office — said Barklage “maintains his innocence throughout this process. We look forward to reviewing the Federal Government’s evidence regarding Mr. Barklage’s personal taxes.”

An email message seeking comment from Barklage was not returned, and a phone call went unanswered.

Barklage operates the Barklage Company. He previously partnered in another firm with Robert Knodell, another big name in Republican politics who served as GOP Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff. Last month, Parson named Knodell acting state health director after the resignation of Dr. Randall Williams. Barklage and Knodell LLC dissolved in 2018, according to records on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.