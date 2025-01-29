Police report 1-30-25

• Trespassing was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Damontray Blair, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

• Megan Wood, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

• Caleb Marshall, 33, of Perryville was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

• Ombreis Watson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

• Devon Carroll, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Madison Golden, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Taylor Koch, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

• Brittney Kemp, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse/neglect of a child.

• James Hughes, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Clover Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.

• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Strawberry Lane.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 2900 block of Old Cape Road.

• Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of South Hope Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Green Meadows Drive.