Police report 1-30-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Cecilia Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Cecilia Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Barberry Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Boxwood Drive.
• A Scott County warrant was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Linden Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Lorimier Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Lorimier Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Burglary was reported on Earleen Drive.
• Theft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.
• Fraud was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Weapons violation was reported on Napa Circle.
• Trespassing was reported.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Damontray Blair, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Megan Wood, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Caleb Marshall, 33, of Perryville was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
• Ombreis Watson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• Devon Carroll, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Madison Golden, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taylor Koch, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
• Brittney Kemp, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse/neglect of a child.
• James Hughes, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant.
Assault
• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Clover Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Strawberry Lane.
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported in the 2900 block of Old Cape Road.
• Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of South Hope Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Green Meadows Drive.
