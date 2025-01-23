Polilce report 1-24-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.
• Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported.
• Arson was reported on North Street.
