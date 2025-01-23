All sections
January 23, 2025

Polilce report 1-24-25

Cape Girardeau Police responded to various incidents, including a warrant arrest on Broadway, an assault on Saint Francis Drive, thefts on North Lorimier and South Silver Springs, and reports of fraud and arson.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.

• Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

• Arson was reported on North Street.

Records

