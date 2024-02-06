Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victim

Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom tried to step in between Boyd and the other victim. According to the probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer whose name is redacted, the argument evolved into a physical fight. Boyd is accused of retrieving a large knife and stabbing the bathroom door in an attempt to reach one of the victims.

A cash bond was set at $50,000.