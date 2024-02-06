All sections
December 1, 2023

Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victim

A Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom tried to step in between Boyd and the other victim.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom tried to step in between Boyd and the other victim. According to the probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer whose name is redacted, the argument evolved into a physical fight. Boyd is accused of retrieving a large knife and stabbing the bathroom door in an attempt to reach one of the victims.

A cash bond was set at $50,000.

Local News
