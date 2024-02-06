EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday.

The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs was arrested Friday and appeared in court by video Tuesday from the Clay County jail.

Judge Louis Angles entered a not guilty plea on Haslett's behalf on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. He is jailed on $500,000 bond and told the court on Tuesday that he needs a public defender to represent him.

The victim was found early Friday, wearing latex lingerie and a metal collar with what appeared to be a padlock on the front, the Kansas City Star reported. The woman told police she had been picked up in early September, then taken to a home and kept in a small room in the suspect's basement.