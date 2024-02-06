Police videos are focus at St. Louis officer's trial

ST. LOUIS -- The FBI was asked to join the investigation into a white St. Louis police officer's fatal shooting of a black man after the department viewed dashboard and in-car camera videos from a chase that preceded the shooting, according to testimony Thursday in the officer's first-degree murder trial.

Lt. Kirk Deeken of the St. Louis Police Department's Internal Affairs Division did not reveal what was on the videos made before officer Jason Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith after the judge allowed only limited questioning of Levinson about what was on the videos, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Stockley, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the December 2011 death of Smith, a drug suspect who was shot after leading police on a chase that began when Stockley and his partner witnessed what they thought was a drug transaction. When the chase ended, Stockley shot Smith five times.

Prosecutors say Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after shooting him. Stockley's attorney, Neil Bruntrager, said in an opening statement Smith had a gun in the car and Stockley shot him in self-defense.