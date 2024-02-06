All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 4, 2017

Police videos are focus at St. Louis officer's trial

ST. LOUIS -- The FBI was asked to join the investigation into a white St. Louis police officer's fatal shooting of a black man after the department viewed dashboard and in-car camera videos from a chase that preceded the shooting, according to testimony Thursday in the officer's first-degree murder trial...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The FBI was asked to join the investigation into a white St. Louis police officer's fatal shooting of a black man after the department viewed dashboard and in-car camera videos from a chase that preceded the shooting, according to testimony Thursday in the officer's first-degree murder trial.

Lt. Kirk Deeken of the St. Louis Police Department's Internal Affairs Division did not reveal what was on the videos made before officer Jason Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith after the judge allowed only limited questioning of Levinson about what was on the videos, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Stockley, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the December 2011 death of Smith, a drug suspect who was shot after leading police on a chase that began when Stockley and his partner witnessed what they thought was a drug transaction. When the chase ended, Stockley shot Smith five times.

Prosecutors say Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after shooting him. Stockley's attorney, Neil Bruntrager, said in an opening statement Smith had a gun in the car and Stockley shot him in self-defense.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Thursday's testimony, Deeken said he asked for DNA analysis of the .38-caliber revolver seized from Smith's car after viewing photos of the gun and seeing what he thought might be blood. A crime-lab scientist testified Wednesday his tests showed the DNA apparently did not come from blood on the gun, but he could not identify the source.

In earlier testimony Thursday, FBI forensic chemist Doug Halepaska testified one of the five rounds that killed Smith was fired from within 6 inches, something prosecutors had claimed in opening statements Tuesday.

Halepaska said he based his findings on examinations of gunshot residue on Smith's bloody clothing. Under cross examination, Halepaska acknowledged he could not replicate environmental conditions in his laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, or know how weather conditions could affect his tests.

After Thursday, the trial was scheduled to recess until Tuesday. St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is hearing the case after Stockley waived his right to a jury trial.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy