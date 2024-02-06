Police: Upset father shoots youth football coach

ST. LOUIS -- A youth football coach in St. Louis has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot at practice, allegedly by a father who was upset about his son's playing time, authorities said.

Shaquille Latimore, 30, was shot multiple times Tuesday evening at Sherman Park. Daryl Clemmons, 43, later turned himself in, police said. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clemmons does not have an attorney who could speak on his behalf, according to Missouri's online court-reporting system. A call to a phone number listed for him went unanswered. He remains jailed without bond.

Relatives told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Latimore has undergone surgery and is in good spirits.