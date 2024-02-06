All sections
NewsAugust 26, 2022

Police to close downtown Cape parking lot overnight this weekend

In response to several recent incidents at a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot, police will be closing the lot overnight this weekend. According to an email from Police Chief Wes Blair, the lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence and Merriwether streets will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, reopening at 6 a.m. the following mornings...

Southeast Missourian
Bicycles fill the parking lot near the John Boardman Pavilion in this 2010 photo. The lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence and Merriwether streets will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, reopening at 6 a.m. the following mornings.
Bicycles fill the parking lot near the John Boardman Pavilion in this 2010 photo. The lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence and Merriwether streets will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, reopening at 6 a.m. the following mornings.Southeast Missourian file

In response to several recent incidents at a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot, police will be closing the lot overnight this weekend.

According to an email from Police Chief Wes Blair, the lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence and Merriwether streets will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, reopening at 6 a.m. the following mornings.

"This will occur this weekend and be reassessed for effectiveness going forward," the chief said.

He noted police will staff barricades at the entrances of the lot and regulate access.

People in the area already parked in the lot before 10 p.m. will be able to access their vehicles and leave, but after 10 p.m., police will not allow other vehicles to enter the lot.

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

