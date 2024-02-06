Police to close downtown Cape parking lot overnight this weekend

In response to several recent incidents at a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot, police will be closing the lot overnight this weekend.
According to an email from Police Chief Wes Blair, the lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence and Merriwether streets will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, reopening at 6 a.m. the following mornings.
"This will occur this weekend and be reassessed for effectiveness going forward," the chief said.
He noted police will staff barricades at the entrances of the lot and regulate access.
People in the area already parked in the lot before 10 p.m. will be able to access their vehicles and leave, but after 10 p.m., police will not allow other vehicles to enter the lot.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.