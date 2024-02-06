Police: Teen trying to stop assault shoots both parents

ST. LOUIS -- A 13-year-old boy was apparently trying to stop his father from strangling his mother when he shot both parents in their St. Louis home, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Louis' Academy neighborhood, television station KMOV reported. St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers called to the home found a 50-year-old man shot in his lower body and a 47-year-old woman shot in the torso.