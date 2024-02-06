Police: SUV driver did not yield in crash with ambulance

An ambulance carrying a patient was struck Monday by an SUV that failed to yield, police said.

The Alexander County, Illinois--based ambulance was traveling south on West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the SUV pulled into its path, Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Tuesday.

A city camera owned by the Public Works Department used to monitor traffic flow captured the incident, Schmidt said.

Although the ambulance was transporting a patient, the emergency lights were not on, Schmidt said.

"It was not on an emergency run. I can confirm by watching the video that there were no red lights on," he said, "which is not unusual for an ambulance to run a patient to the hospital as a normal vehicle."

The camera did not record audio, but Schmidt said Missouri law requires ambulances to use sirens and lights together or forgo them when transporting patients.

Five people -- including people from both vehicles -- were injured in the crash and subsequently transported to area hospitals, Schmidt said.