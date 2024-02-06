All sections
NewsNovember 13, 2017

Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.

A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."

The Kansas City Star reported Sykes "continued to be flatulent," and the detective was forced to quickly end the interview.

Sykes appeared in court Nov. 6, charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms and possession with intent to sell cocaine. The charges stem from police traffic stops this month and in September in Kansas City.

The federal public defender's office hasn't responded to an Associated Press email seeking comment Friday.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

