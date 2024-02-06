KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.

A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."

The Kansas City Star reported Sykes "continued to be flatulent," and the detective was forced to quickly end the interview.