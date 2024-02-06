Police stakeout leads to arrest after repeated burglaries at church

One person has been taken into custody as the result of a police investigation into a string of break-ins and burglaries at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau this week.
In a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated an overnight surveillance operation was conducted at the church, and a covert officer observed the alleged thief searching through the church basement with a flashlight about 3 a.m. early Friday morning.
Danny Lee Warren III, 35, was located hiding in a utility closet and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and contraband, according to the news release.
Warren is now charged with one Class D felony count of second-degree burglary, one Class D felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one Class A misdemeanor count of stealing. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash-only bond.
St. James AME pastor Rev. Renita Green shared periodic updates on the situation via social media as the week progressed, and Friday she stated custom-made steel bars are being added to the church's windows and a security option will be chosen next week.
Following the alleged thief's arrest, she thanked the Cape Girardeau Police Department for their stakeout operation.
"When the ministry is meaningful enough for an Officer to offer to do an all-night watch of the church.," Green stated. "I am grateful beyond words for all whose serving and giving has made such an amazing impact."
Although she said she was not prepared to publicly speak about the burglaries in great detail, Green said she was most hurt by the theft of a drum set which belonged to a young musician at the church. Nonetheless, she said the church remains focused on its mission.
"Our ministry is not going to change."
