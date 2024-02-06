Police stakeout leads to arrest after repeated burglaries at church

One person has been taken into custody as the result of a police investigation into a string of break-ins and burglaries at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau this week.

In a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated an overnight surveillance operation was conducted at the church, and a covert officer observed the alleged thief searching through the church basement with a flashlight about 3 a.m. early Friday morning.

Danny Lee Warren III, 35, was located hiding in a utility closet and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and contraband, according to the news release.

Warren is now charged with one Class D felony count of second-degree burglary, one Class D felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one Class A misdemeanor count of stealing. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash-only bond.

St. James AME pastor Rev. Renita Green shared periodic updates on the situation via social media as the week progressed, and Friday she stated custom-made steel bars are being added to the church's windows and a security option will be chosen next week.