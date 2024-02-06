Police: Sikeston woman used stun gun on children

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston woman faces child-abuse charges for being accused of using a stun gun on more than one juvenile.

Mary J. Applewhite is charged with three counts of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child through physical injury, not sexual conduct, according to online court records.

According to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Sikeston Department of Public Safety detective John A. Blakely, he assisted police Sgt. Jon Broom with a child-abuse case involving Applewhite about 3 p.m. Jan. 24.

Applewhite consented to a search at a residence in the 900 block of Davis Boulevard. She went to a bookcase just inside the front door and pulled the stun gun out enough so Blakely could see it. He took photos of it and collected it. The stun gun matched the description the juvenile gave to Broom.

“It was a small, portable shocker/Taser marked ‘terminator’ on both sides,” Blakely said the statement. “I tested it to make sure it worked, and it was working properly.”