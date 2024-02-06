All sections
NewsDecember 26, 2018

Police shut down Kansas City dinosaur march for traffic issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City parade of people dressed in dinosaur costumes was shut down by police. The Kansas City Star reported Jacob Honnold said police will send him a ticket for his role in organizing the second annual March of the Dinosaurs Sunday at the Country Club Plaza...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City parade of people dressed in dinosaur costumes was shut down by police.

The Kansas City Star reported Jacob Honnold said police will send him a ticket for his role in organizing the second annual March of the Dinosaurs Sunday at the Country Club Plaza.

Honnold estimated between 100 and 120 people dressed as dinos came for the event. They marched for about 25 minutes before police ordered them to stop.

Kansas City Police spokesman Lionel Colon said in an email the crowd spilled into the street. He said foot and vehicle traffic in the area was at increased capacity because of the holiday weekend, so the flash mob raised safety concerns.

He said the event is under review for possible criminal charges.

