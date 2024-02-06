Police shut down Kansas City dinosaur march for traffic issues

Honnold estimated between 100 and 120 people dressed as dinos came for the event. They marched for about 25 minutes before police ordered them to stop.

Kansas City Police spokesman Lionel Colon said in an email the crowd spilled into the street. He said foot and vehicle traffic in the area was at increased capacity because of the holiday weekend, so the flash mob raised safety concerns.

He said the event is under review for possible criminal charges.