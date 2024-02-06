A woman was abducted Thursday morning from the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot in Cape Girardeau and later found unharmed in a field near Chaffee, Missouri, police said.

Police are searching for two men in a silver 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara with a North Carolina license plate that reads EFK7387, Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.

Both men are described as stocky, white males, according to a news release.

One was described as wearing a gray T-shirt, dark knee-length shorts and black-and-white tennis shoes.

The other was described as wearing a black collared shirt, light colored knee-length shorts and a red and white ball cap.

“One of the suspects was armed with a knife,” Schmidt said.

Police have not disclosed the name of the victim. Schmidt said the woman is in her 40s and lives in Cape Girardeau.

Officers were dispatched at 8:37 a.m. after the woman failed to show up for work, Schmidt said. Police have not disclosed where the woman works, but Schmidt said she did not work at Wal-Mart.