A woman was abducted Thursday morning from the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot in Cape Girardeau and later found unharmed in a field near Chaffee, Missouri, police said.
Police are searching for two men in a silver 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara with a North Carolina license plate that reads EFK7387, Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.
Both men are described as stocky, white males, according to a news release.
One was described as wearing a gray T-shirt, dark knee-length shorts and black-and-white tennis shoes.
The other was described as wearing a black collared shirt, light colored knee-length shorts and a red and white ball cap.
“One of the suspects was armed with a knife,” Schmidt said.
Police have not disclosed the name of the victim. Schmidt said the woman is in her 40s and lives in Cape Girardeau.
Officers were dispatched at 8:37 a.m. after the woman failed to show up for work, Schmidt said. Police have not disclosed where the woman works, but Schmidt said she did not work at Wal-Mart.
Schmidt said the men stole cash from the woman.
“She is shook up,” he said.
The victim has been assisting police in the investigation, Schmidt said in the release. Police reviewed information on the victim’s cellphone and banking records, along with video from surrounding businesses, according to the news release.
Schmidt said the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI have assisted in the investigation.
Pertinent address:
3439 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Chaffee, Mo.
