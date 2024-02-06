All sections
NewsFebruary 7, 2017

Police search for convenience-store robbers

Cape Girardeau police are searching for two men who robbed the AM/PM Convenience store at about 10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of William and Hanover streets, police said. The men wore ski and skeleton masks and entered the store and demanded money, according to public information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck. One of the two men was armed with a gun, Glueck wrote in an email. They left the store after stealing cash, Glueck wrote

Southeast Missourian
Surveillance image captured during an robbery of the AM/PM Convenience Store in Cape Girardeau on Sunday night.
Surveillance image captured during an robbery of the AM/PM Convenience Store in Cape Girardeau on Sunday night.

Cape Girardeau police are searching for two men who robbed the AM/PM Convenience store about 10 p.m. Sunday at 1101 William St., police said.

The men, wearing ski and skeleton masks, entered the store and demanded money, public information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said.

One of the two men was armed with a gun, Glueck wrote in an email.

Surveillance image captured during a robbery of the AM/PM Convenience Store at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Surveillance image captured during a robbery of the AM/PM Convenience Store at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

They left the store after stealing cash, Glueck wrote.

Police are asking the public to provide any available information about the crime by calling (573) 335-6621.

Pertinent address: 1101 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO

