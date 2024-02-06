Police search for convenience-store robbers

Cape Girardeau police are searching for two men who robbed the AM/PM Convenience store about 10 p.m. Sunday at 1101 William St., police said.
The men, wearing ski and skeleton masks, entered the store and demanded money, public information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said.
One of the two men was armed with a gun, Glueck wrote in an email.
They left the store after stealing cash, Glueck wrote.
Police are asking the public to provide any available information about the crime by calling (573) 335-6621.
Pertinent address: 1101 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO
