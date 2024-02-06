All sections
NewsMay 13, 2022
Police say ShotSpotter led to arrest
Cape Girardeau's gunshot-locating system aided in the timely arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a shot fired in the city Wednesday night. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the ShotSpotter system, deployed in some areas of the city, registered a gunshot at about 9 p.m. near 627 S. Sprigg St. Officers responded to the scene, arriving about three minutes after the alert, Droege said...
Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

Cape Girardeau's gunshot-locating system aided in the timely arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a shot fired in the city Wednesday night.

Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the ShotSpotter system, deployed in some areas of the city, registered a gunshot at about 9 p.m. near 627 S. Sprigg St. Officers responded to the scene, arriving about three minutes after the alert, Droege said.

Officers located two people at the scene and found a handgun, gathering evidence that one of the pair fired the handgun into the air, Droege said.

They arrested Allen Michael Dyer, 28, of Cape Girardeau. Droege said Dyer is a convicted felon and had an acive warrant for his arrest. He has been charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

Droege noted the department's dispatch personnel received no calls about shots fired regarding the incident.

"So, without implementation of the ShotSpotter system, this armed felon would not have been taken off the street last night," the corporal said.

Local News
