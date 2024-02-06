Police say ShotSpotter led to arrest

Cape Girardeau's gunshot-locating system aided in the timely arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a shot fired in the city Wednesday night.

Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the ShotSpotter system, deployed in some areas of the city, registered a gunshot at about 9 p.m. near 627 S. Sprigg St. Officers responded to the scene, arriving about three minutes after the alert, Droege said.

Officers located two people at the scene and found a handgun, gathering evidence that one of the pair fired the handgun into the air, Droege said.