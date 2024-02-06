All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 24, 2024

Police say one shot on Sheridan Drive

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, April 23, in Cape Girardeau...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Officers respond to a shooting at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at a residence on Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Officers respond to a shooting at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at a residence on Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, April 23, in Cape Girardeau.

According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded at about 3 p.m. to a residence in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A short time later, an officer located a suspect in the 2500 block of William Street. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, but he fled, the post says. During a foot chase, shots were fired (the post does not indicate who fired and says an investigation into that is ongoing), but neither the suspect nor the officer was struck or injured. The suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police: (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy