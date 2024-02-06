Police say one shot on Sheridan Drive

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, April 23, in Cape Girardeau.
According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded at about 3 p.m. to a residence in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A short time later, an officer located a suspect in the 2500 block of William Street. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, but he fled, the post says. During a foot chase, shots were fired (the post does not indicate who fired and says an investigation into that is ongoing), but neither the suspect nor the officer was struck or injured. The suspect was taken into custody.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police: (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
