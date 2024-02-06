Police say numerous burglaries solved in the region

Five sheriff's departments combined resources to solve 18 local burglaries after several months of investigating.
Eric Shayne Maldonado, 25, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of misdemeanor stealing in Cape Girardeau County, though more charges are expected in the other counties, according to a statement made on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. The sheriff's departments in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry counties worked on the case.
In Cape Girardeau County, Reis Meat Processing, The Pie Safe and Fruitland Hardware were burglarized, according to the statement.
On Wednesday, Judge Frank Miller issued an arrest warrant and set Maldonado's bond at $20,000, cash only. Maldonado is incarcerated at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
