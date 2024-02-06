All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 12, 2019

Police say numerous burglaries solved in the region

Five sheriff's departments combined resources to solve 18 local burglaries after several months of investigating. Eric Shayne Maldonado, 25, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of misdemeanor stealing in Cape Girardeau County, though more charges are expected in the other counties, according to a statement made on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Five sheriff's departments combined resources to solve 18 local burglaries after several months of investigating.

Eric Shayne Maldonado, 25, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of misdemeanor stealing in Cape Girardeau County, though more charges are expected in the other counties, according to a statement made on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. The sheriff's departments in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry counties worked on the case.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Cape Girardeau County, Reis Meat Processing, The Pie Safe and Fruitland Hardware were burglarized, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, Judge Frank Miller issued an arrest warrant and set Maldonado's bond at $20,000, cash only. Maldonado is incarcerated at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy