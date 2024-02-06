A Scott County man choked another person with a cellphone-charging cord during an incident that ended with a tense arrest by law-enforcement officers, deputies said.
The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Stephen Shipley, 59, of Sikeston, Missouri, with second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest.
Officers went to a report of a domestic assault Monday and found a victim whom Shipley had choked with the cord from a cellphone charger, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
By the time deputies arrived, Shipley had fled and was armed with a gun, according to the statement.
While officers investigated the attack, Shipley returned to the residence, armed with a gun, and refused to obey the investigating deputy’s commands, according to the release.
Shipley did not point the gun toward the deputy, and was taken into custody shortly before backup officers arrived, according to the statement.
Shipley was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000 cash.
