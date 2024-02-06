A Scott County man choked another person with a cellphone-charging cord during an incident that ended with a tense arrest by law-enforcement officers, deputies said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Stephen Shipley, 59, of Sikeston, Missouri, with second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest.

Officers went to a report of a domestic assault Monday and found a victim whom Shipley had choked with the cord from a cellphone charger, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time deputies arrived, Shipley had fled and was armed with a gun, according to the statement.