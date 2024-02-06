All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 4, 2017

Police say man choked victim with charger cord, resisted arrest while armed

A Scott County man choked another person with a cellphone-charging cord during an incident that ended with a tense arrest by law-enforcement officers, deputies said. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Stephen Shipley, 59, of Sikeston, Missouri, with second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest...

Tyler Graef

A Scott County man choked another person with a cellphone-charging cord during an incident that ended with a tense arrest by law-enforcement officers, deputies said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Stephen Shipley, 59, of Sikeston, Missouri, with second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest.

Officers went to a report of a domestic assault Monday and found a victim whom Shipley had choked with the cord from a cellphone charger, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time deputies arrived, Shipley had fled and was armed with a gun, according to the statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

While officers investigated the attack, Shipley returned to the residence, armed with a gun, and refused to obey the investigating deputy’s commands, according to the release.

Shipley did not point the gun toward the deputy, and was taken into custody shortly before backup officers arrived, according to the statement.

Shipley was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000 cash.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy