Police say body with throat cut found in SUV in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Homicide detectives in St. Louis are investigating after finding the body of a man inside a sport utility vehicle whose throat had been cut.
The discovery was made late Monday afternoon in an SUV parked near Forest Park, police said. Officials have not released the victim's name or given any other details, other than to say the death is considered suspicious.
Investigators believe the victim was in his 30s or 40s, television station KTVI reported.
